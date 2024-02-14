Operation Food to Gold - Update 16

Share · View all patches · Build 13457605 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 20:09:43 UTC by Wendy

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Update 16

The merch store addition has finally made its way into the game.

The girls were tasked to each open up a merchandise store, to help with the gold gain for upgrades. They chose some interesting (dumb, terrible puns) names for them.

3 Gold upgrades

13 raw resource upgrades

1 permanent purpstige upgrade

1 permanent purple matter upgrade

The dating level of the girls multiply the gold gain. For now there is only yukari and emika, but more girls are next on my to-do list.

The merch store update solves a couple of issues the game had.

Dating levels now do something, other than reduce the gold price of the raw resources. More offline gold gain. A way to spend all those resources that have been piling up.

The kitchen always required more gold than resources, so gold was always low while resources always high.

Yukaris 18+ DLC is now also out and available.

Thanks for reading and all your support!

Have fun!