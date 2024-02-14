Operation Food to Gold - Update 16

Update 16
The merch store addition has finally made its way into the game.
The girls were tasked to each open up a merchandise store, to help with the gold gain for upgrades. They chose some interesting (dumb, terrible puns) names for them.
3 Gold upgrades
13 raw resource upgrades
1 permanent purpstige upgrade
1 permanent purple matter upgrade
The dating level of the girls multiply the gold gain. For now there is only yukari and emika, but more girls are next on my to-do list.
The merch store update solves a couple of issues the game had.
- Dating levels now do something, other than reduce the gold price of the raw resources.
- More offline gold gain.
- A way to spend all those resources that have been piling up.
The kitchen always required more gold than resources, so gold was always low while resources always high.
Yukaris 18+ DLC is now also out and available.
Thanks for reading and all your support!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update