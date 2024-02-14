Update notes for 0.1.7

Hello all froggos and froggers!

It is Wednesday, my frogs! And today we are bringing you both new power-ups and the changes that we had to revert last week.

We are so sorry for pushing an unstable update last week, unfortunately that update broke save files and we reverted it as soon as we could!

If you lost your save file we will gladly help you recover your progress, reach out to us on our Discord server and we will make you a new save file.



We have added three new power-ups, the freeze potion, the poison potion and the curse potion, they all have the effect of the tongue with the same name and if you can catch them[spoiler](or if they catch you, in the curse potions case)[/spoiler] the effect will spread to all of the bugs.

Learning from last week we have now added a system that automatically backs up your save file, that will make it easier to recover a broken save file.

And the previous week we did some changes that aim to balance the game better.

New:

Freeze potion power-up

Poison potion power-up

Curse potion power-up

An automatic backup system for saves (just in case things break again in the future)

Changes:

Secret quests are changed to either be shown or hidden

Quests that require you to unlock something else first are now hidden until that something else is unlocked

The secret achievements on Steam are not secret anymore

Progress towards unlocking Thomas now shows on the Steam achievement

Thomas is now unlocked after eating 20 000 bugs instead of 100 000 bugs

Made the quest for unlocking Stanley easier and changed the hint

The compass in the shop is now cheaper [spoiler](10 000 froins for level 1 and 20 000 froins for level 2)[/spoiler]

Bounties have half the health compared to before

A bounty's outline now indicates its health going down

The bounty in "Hydrophobic" now spawns earlier, after one minute instead of two minutes

Kermit's stats has been changed slightly

Improved status effects to better show which bugs are affected by freeze, poison and curse

Bug fixes:

A change to the save system made save files break, that has now been fixed

The sounds for the party time power-up and the super goop power-up are now part of the sound settings

We hope that these changes will make it less of a grind to complete some of the quests and make it easier to unlock more frogs and tongues a little earlier. With making the bounties easier to eat and the compass cheaper our goal is to improve the economy of the game. Let us know what you think of the changes!

Also, it is always a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.



On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

Stay froggy!

Johanna and Rémi