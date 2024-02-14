 Skip to content

Spikair Volleyball update for 14 February 2024

Patch Note 0.7.4.6 - Change defense / receive system

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Little update to change the defense/receive system.

NEW SYSTEM

  • Long balls : instead of having to hold BACKWARD and press A, you just have to press BACKWARD
  • Middle balls : no change (you press A to bump)
  • Short balls : instead of having to hold FORWARD and press A, you just have to press FORWARD

I know some of you could prefer the old system but it makes things way easier in the long run with this new system especially for fast plays where having to press A was a mess.
It will also avoid the "oh I pressed A before the arrow..." moments.

Have a nice day ♥
Joé

