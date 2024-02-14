 Skip to content

Decurion Playtest update for 14 February 2024

Multiple improvements.

Share · View all patches · Build 13457481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level 3 added.
  • New obstacle type added called Static Field:
  • Projectiles can pass through it, unlike player or enemy.
  • All projectiles will be slowed down while passing through the static field.
  • Only standard projectiles can pass through the static field.
  • Changed controls for Operator ability. Much easier to navigate and aim now.
  • Added collision detection between player and enemy projectiles:
  • A black hole spawns on collision.
  • It pulls all enemies and players that are in its detection field.
  • The black hole despawns in 5 seconds.
  • Anomaly will now decrease the speed of all enemies and players for the duration of its effect.

