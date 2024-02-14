- Level 3 added.
- New obstacle type added called Static Field:
- Projectiles can pass through it, unlike player or enemy.
- All projectiles will be slowed down while passing through the static field.
- Only standard projectiles can pass through the static field.
- Changed controls for Operator ability. Much easier to navigate and aim now.
- Added collision detection between player and enemy projectiles:
- A black hole spawns on collision.
- It pulls all enemies and players that are in its detection field.
- The black hole despawns in 5 seconds.
- Anomaly will now decrease the speed of all enemies and players for the duration of its effect.
Decurion Playtest update for 14 February 2024
Multiple improvements.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2819641 Depot 2819641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update