- Selected unit now has a selected Reticule
- Trees in the terrain automatically 'hide' when there are units nearby (visibility)
- Prevent startup mines being laid inside Bases/Structures
Angola '86 update for 14 February 2024
V 0.94g Trees and Selection Reticule
Patchnotes via Steam Community
