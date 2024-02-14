 Skip to content

Angola '86 update for 14 February 2024

V 0.94g Trees and Selection Reticule

  • Selected unit now has a selected Reticule
  • Trees in the terrain automatically 'hide' when there are units nearby (visibility)
  • Prevent startup mines being laid inside Bases/Structures

