- Ping system
- Wooden Sign item. Place down and write on so everyone could see
- NPC not gathering resources is fixed again
- Horde Night now show correctly for clients
- Pumpjacks now work correctly
- Trees now remain destroyed after server restart
Far Lands update for 14 February 2024
1.1 Server Beta FIx 2
