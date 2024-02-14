 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 14 February 2024

1.1 Server Beta FIx 2

Share · View all patches · Build 13457422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ping system
  • Wooden Sign item. Place down and write on so everyone could see
  • NPC not gathering resources is fixed again
  • Horde Night now show correctly for clients
  • Pumpjacks now work correctly
  • Trees now remain destroyed after server restart

