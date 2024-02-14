Patch 1.4.9f - Improved Crampons Detection

Crampons Update
- Crampons Jump detection has been significantly improved. Should feel a lot easier to perform generally.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a visual issue with artefact cleaning.
- Fixed some bugs related to equipping/unequipping ice axes and rope anchoring.
- Fixed a bug with the scoreboard having weird positions when setting a new time.
- Fixed a bug with crampons jump limit not resetting when climbing with ice axes.
- Adjusted the visuals slightly on the wind zones on Solemn Tempest.
Hotfix 1.4.9f
- Fixed a few bugs with being unable to use tools after using the Bivouac.
- Fixed some weird positions when securing yourself on the wall with Crampons.
- Fixed the Barometer not being put away when receiving a score.
Changed files in this update