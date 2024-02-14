 Skip to content

Peaks of Yore update for 14 February 2024

Patch 1.4.9f - Improved Crampons Detection

Patch 1.4.9f

Crampons Update
  • Crampons Jump detection has been significantly improved. Should feel a lot easier to perform generally.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a visual issue with artefact cleaning.
  • Fixed some bugs related to equipping/unequipping ice axes and rope anchoring.
  • Fixed a bug with the scoreboard having weird positions when setting a new time.
  • Fixed a bug with crampons jump limit not resetting when climbing with ice axes.
  • Adjusted the visuals slightly on the wind zones on Solemn Tempest.
Hotfix 1.4.9f
  • Fixed a few bugs with being unable to use tools after using the Bivouac.
  • Fixed some weird positions when securing yourself on the wall with Crampons.
  • Fixed the Barometer not being put away when receiving a score.

