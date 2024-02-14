Content Wave 1 - Patch Notes 1.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Notes - Version 1.2

New Content

This represents the first of two planned content drops for Doomsday Paradise. One of the goals was to increase variety around the Hospital location specifically- since very few quest lines started there. There's lots more to explore!

Challenge requirements haven't changed, so it should now be much easier to reach some of the end level completion achievements.

2 new unlockable enemies have been added to the game!

1 new unlockable boss has been added to the game!

2 new friends have been added to the game!

3 new skills have been added to the game!

2 new items have been added to the game!

25 new scenarios have been added to the game!

10 new endings have been added to the game!

Bugfixes

I discovered some software that allows me to mimic higher latency connections- and used it as an opportunity to fix some bugs with the online mode on slower network speeds. Please continue sending me any online issues you might have!

Fixed a bug where the game would indefinitely hang during online sessions after a joining player made a choice on slower connections.

Fixed a bug where enemy attacks had a chance of crashing the game on slower connections.

Fixed a bug where item activations might crash the game on slower connections.

Fixed a bug where a host player entering sleep mode would break their game.

Fixed a bug where the online keyboard would pop up for the 2nd / 3rd player in an online game when choosing a name despite not hovering over the Custom name selection.

Gameplay