Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 15 February 2024

0️⃣ PATCH 1.05 6

15 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch improving the gameplay experience!

[Gameplay changes]
  • Refined all "Dark Stage" enemies hitboxes
  • Refined all "Dark Stage" props hitboxes
  • Refined all Damascus sword statues hitboxes
[QoL]
  • Fixed: Cleo pet is blurred when giant
  • Fixed: Abilities objects (Nik's Electrode and Abe's Cherry Tree) move the exit portal
  • Fixed: Terrorize ability icon is blurred

Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192

Thank you for playing our game!

  • Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)

Enjoying Time Survivors: Chapter 0? Get the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

