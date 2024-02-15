🍄 PATCH 1.06 🍄

Another patch improving the gameplay experience!
[Gameplay changes]
- Refined all "Dark Stage" enemies hitboxes
- Refined all "Dark Stage" props hitboxes
- Refined all Damascus sword statues hitboxes
[QoL]
- Fixed: Cleo pet is blurred when giant
- Fixed: Abilities objects (Nik's Electrode and Abe's Cherry Tree) move the exit portal
- Fixed: Terrorize ability icon is blurred
Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192
Thank you for playing our game!
- Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update