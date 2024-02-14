 Skip to content

Hero Realms update for 14 February 2024

20240209

Share · View all patches · Build 13457229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:
-Basic player and hero stats added
-200 gem pack added to store
-Offline play is now possible once all bundles are downloaded in Settings

Please see our Discord server for the list of updated cards - www.wisewizardgames.com/discord

