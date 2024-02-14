 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SKIBIDI: ESCAPE FROM TOILETS! update for 14 February 2024

SKIBIDI ARENA - MAJOR UPDATE AND DISCOUNT!

Share · View all patches · Build 13457197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

( One developer - there may be problems - all will be fixed )

The agents came across a mysterious island. Fuel was running low and they had to go ashore. In the depths of the island they found a mysterious artifact. It gave off a soft glow and vibrated pleasantly. Mesmerized by the tantalizing artifact, the agents didn't notice they were surrounded by SKIBIDI. Teleportation doesn't work, they'll have to fight. Who knows if they can win.

The next update is already in the works.
More new Skibidi, new locations, new abilities!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2497561 Depot 2497561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link