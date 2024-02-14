SKIBIDI ARENA - MAJOR UPDATE AND DISCOUNT!

( One developer - there may be problems - all will be fixed )

The agents came across a mysterious island. Fuel was running low and they had to go ashore. In the depths of the island they found a mysterious artifact. It gave off a soft glow and vibrated pleasantly. Mesmerized by the tantalizing artifact, the agents didn't notice they were surrounded by SKIBIDI. Teleportation doesn't work, they'll have to fight. Who knows if they can win.

The next update is already in the works.

More new Skibidi, new locations, new abilities!