 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkest Dungeon® II update for 14 February 2024

1.04.59692 - Infernal Pursuits - Retail Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13457166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who helped test our most recent coming_in_hot build. Those changes, detailed below, have now been pushed live.

Highwayman

  • Riposte effects are now represented on the Path seals

Wanderer

  • Grapeshot Blast+ now applies a -2 SPD debuff to targets
  • Tracking Shot and Tracking Shot+ can now target all ranks
  • Double Cross is now the version formerly unique to Yellowhand

Rogue

  • Path version of Point Blank Shot has been removed. Rogue now uses the standard version, which won't push targets out of his reach.
  • Take Aim and Take Aim+ now grant 1 Speed token

Sharpshot

  • Double Tap and Double Tap+ no longer have a cooldown
  • Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ no longer grant Block
  • Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ knockback increased from 1 to 2, providing better disruption and placing the target in position for other ranged attacks
  • Point Blank Shot and Point Blank Shot+ now apply Combo

Yellowhand

  • Yellowhand has been reworked to focus on Bleed elements
  • Path version of Wicked Slice has been removed
  • Path version of Double Cross has been removed; all Paths now use the version that Yellowhand previously had
  • Riposte no longer applies Combo
  • Riposte now applies 2 Bleed
  • Open Vein has a new version unique to this Path
  • Grapeshot Blast+ Bleed RES debuff no longer increases with Mastery
  • Grapeshot Blast+ now also increases Bleed damage taken by targets by +1 for 3 turns
  • Highway Robbery and Highway Robbery+ no longer interact with Bleed/Blight/Burn RES
  • Highway Robbery now applies a -2 Bleed damage dealt debuff to the target for 3 turns
  • Highway Robbery+ now grants the Highwayman a +2 Bleed damage dealt buff for 3 turns; this works regardless of whether the target has Bleed skills or not

Vestal
Wanderer

  • Illumination and Illumination+ can now be used from all ranks

FIXES

  • Fixed issue preventing The Decimal System's damage buff from applying correctly
  • Fix to taunts overriding skill calculation when aoe skill is targeting only stealthed targets
  • Potential fix on gamepad for being unable to move forward at the start of a new run
  • Fixed a softlock with opening a tutorial during hero replacement
  • Fix to combat start shuffles not working
  • Fix to double tap issue when using the murder weapon trinket
  • Fix to highlighting effects still possibly spoiling skill results
  • Localization updated for all languages to account for final hero adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 1940341 Depot 1940341
  • Loading history…
Depot 2598510 Depot 2598510
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link