[New Build!] v7.0019: Cheating n' Poly Fixes!

New build (v7.0019), available now on the main page!
MAJOR CHANGES
- Level 2 & 3 Bartending menus should no longer be scooted too far down to the bottom to see all the choices!
- The game now correctly distinguishes between Exclusive and Non-Exclusive relationships for Tate, Sawyer, and Hex.
- Hex has updated his map drawing a little, with the AAA backyard and some more lil’ doodles (:
MINOR CHANGES
- No more double Sawyer if he’s following you and he also decides to prom-pose at this very second
- Changed “Memories” to “Notes” in the TAB menu in preparation for Act 2 (where you pick between Memories and Problems to Solve).
- Swapped places of Map and Save/Load Game in TAB menu.
- No more duplicate Junos at DIK at night if they’re ready to proposition you
- Map marker now correctly animates at night
- Updated map animations so everyone has the same Heart icon
- No more sprites dancing on top of Mike at DIK at night
- Cleaned up Ginger Ale image for bartending
As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333
[ONGOING STUFF]
- The Discord is, as always, kickass, and discussing the finer points of horror movies and whether Sawyer would like clam chowder or not (he would)
- I answer questions over on the Slasher U Tumblr!
- The Slasher U Spotify Playlist!
- My Patreon (where I do behind-the-scenes, secrets, and Five Alarm Fridays!)
- The fanmade Slasher U Wiki!🖤🖤🖤
- The official Slasher U Website!
As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium
Changed files in this update