Slasher U: An 18+ Horror Movie Dating Sim, Act 1 update for 14 February 2024

[New Build!] v7.0019: Cheating n' Poly Fixes!

Slasher U: An 18+ Horror Movie Dating Sim, Act 1 update for 14 February 2024

New build (v7.0019), available now on the main page!

MAJOR CHANGES

  • Level 2 & 3 Bartending menus should no longer be scooted too far down to the bottom to see all the choices!
  • The game now correctly distinguishes between Exclusive and Non-Exclusive relationships for Tate, Sawyer, and Hex.
  • Hex has updated his map drawing a little, with the AAA backyard and some more lil’ doodles (:

MINOR CHANGES

  • No more double Sawyer if he’s following you and he also decides to prom-pose at this very second
  • Changed “Memories” to “Notes” in the TAB menu in preparation for Act 2 (where you pick between Memories and Problems to Solve).
  • Swapped places of Map and Save/Load Game in TAB menu.
  • No more duplicate Junos at DIK at night if they’re ready to proposition you
  • Map marker now correctly animates at night
  • Updated map animations so everyone has the same Heart icon
  • No more sprites dancing on top of Mike at DIK at night
  • Cleaned up Ginger Ale image for bartending

As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]

As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! Y'all rule, Student Disembody!!!!!!!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium

