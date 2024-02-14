[New Build!] v7.0019: Cheating n' Poly Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13457129 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 18:26:16 UTC by Wendy

New build (v7.0019), available now on the main page!

MAJOR CHANGES

Level 2 & 3 Bartending menus should no longer be scooted too far down to the bottom to see all the choices!

The game now correctly distinguishes between Exclusive and Non-Exclusive relationships for Tate, Sawyer, and Hex.

Hex has updated his map drawing a little, with the AAA backyard and some more lil’ doodles (:

MINOR CHANGES

No more double Sawyer if he’s following you and he also decides to prom-pose at this very second

Changed “Memories” to “Notes” in the TAB menu in preparation for Act 2 (where you pick between Memories and Problems to Solve).

Swapped places of Map and Save/Load Game in TAB menu.

No more duplicate Junos at DIK at night if they’re ready to proposition you

Map marker now correctly animates at night

Updated map animations so everyone has the same Heart icon

No more sprites dancing on top of Mike at DIK at night

Cleaned up Ginger Ale image for bartending

