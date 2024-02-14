 Skip to content

Aether update for 14 February 2024

Patch 0.3.0 - Chapter 2

Patch 0.3.0 - Chapter 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Localization: You can now change to any of the following languages. (Español, Français, Deutsch, Português, Русский, 日本語, 简体中文, 한국인, Türkçe)
  • Maps update: Maps now feel less empty and full of monsters. So use your abilities well and dismantle the horde.
  • Enemies attacks are now better telegraphed
  • Light system updated for the better.
  • Loading screen added when changing scenes
  • UI improvements over the board.
  • Projectiles now have a speed decay to feel more realistic

