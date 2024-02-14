Patch 0.3.0 - Chapter 2

Changes
- Localization: You can now change to any of the following languages. (Español, Français, Deutsch, Português, Русский, 日本語, 简体中文, 한국인, Türkçe)
- Maps update: Maps now feel less empty and full of monsters. So use your abilities well and dismantle the horde.
- Enemies attacks are now better telegraphed
- Light system updated for the better.
- Loading screen added when changing scenes
- UI improvements over the board.
- Projectiles now have a speed decay to feel more realistic
Changed files in this update