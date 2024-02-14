 Skip to content

Small War update for 14 February 2024

2024-02-15 Update Notes

Build 13457009 · Last edited 2024-02-15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. After using the Furious Bomber's skill, it can no longer move.
  2. Fixed the issue that the skill UI did not disappear after the self-destruct truck used the self-detonation skill
  3. Fixed the issue that after the battle mech stepped on the self-exploding truck with the jumping skill, the game got stuck and could no longer control the unit.

