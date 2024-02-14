 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonstone Island update for 14 February 2024

Updates & Bug Fixes - Feb 14, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13456934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that was causing fish from the Dark biome to be displayed incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1658151 Depot 1658151
  • Loading history…
Depot 1658152 Depot 1658152
  • Loading history…
Depot 1658153 Depot 1658153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link