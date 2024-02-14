New Gamemode: Hide and Seek

Hide and Seek is here! We know it can be tough to rope 5-8 fellow cultists to perform The Ritual, so we figured a paired down 2-4 player gamemode would help bridge the gap!

In Hide and Seek, players take turns being the seeker, while the rest of the lobby hides. Then the seeker is let loose, and has to find (and kill) all the hiders before the timer runs out. If they manage to kill everyone, they win the round. If not, all the hiders win. The first player with 3 round wins the game!

All the normal interactables like, bats, torches, and mirrors are scattered across a smaller map, except all interactions and possessions are completely FREE! Runes? I hardly know'em!

Also here's a list of fixes in the new update

Performance on clients should be improved across the board!

Network lag should no longer cause massive frame lag spikes

Health bar should correctly display full health after respawns

If you get a chance to try out the new mode, submit some feedback! we'd love to hear it.