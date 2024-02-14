 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of Personality update for 14 February 2024

New Gamemode: Hide and Seek

Share · View all patches · Build 13456787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hide and Seek is here! We know it can be tough to rope 5-8 fellow cultists to perform The Ritual, so we figured a paired down 2-4 player gamemode would help bridge the gap!

In Hide and Seek, players take turns being the seeker, while the rest of the lobby hides. Then the seeker is let loose, and has to find (and kill) all the hiders before the timer runs out. If they manage to kill everyone, they win the round. If not, all the hiders win. The first player with 3 round wins the game!

All the normal interactables like, bats, torches, and mirrors are scattered across a smaller map, except all interactions and possessions are completely FREE! Runes? I hardly know'em!

Also here's a list of fixes in the new update

  • Performance on clients should be improved across the board!
  • Network lag should no longer cause massive frame lag spikes
  • Health bar should correctly display full health after respawns

If you get a chance to try out the new mode, submit some feedback! we'd love to hear it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1699291 Depot 1699291
  • Loading history…
Depot 1699292 Depot 1699292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link