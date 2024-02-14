Patch Notes Version 0.1.2

Update v0.1.2
Main changes:
Now from level 10 to 15 the player gets 3 skill points, from 15 and above 4
Changed armor set bonus: Manticore set, Wolf Skin set, Plated Leather set
Balance:
Increased the number of bleed points for daggers
Increased the damage of weapons of 2 - 4 grade
Reduced bow damage
Reduced magic damage scaling from character lvl and intelligence
Increased knuckles damage and block points
Bug fixes:
Fixed an error with incorrect saving of character stats when moving to the next level
Fixed a bug when falling into a pit with spikes
Changed files in this update