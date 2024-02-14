Patch Notes Version 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13456670 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Update v0.1.2

Main changes:

Now from level 10 to 15 the player gets 3 skill points, from 15 and above 4

Changed armor set bonus: Manticore set, Wolf Skin set, Plated Leather set

Balance:

Increased the number of bleed points for daggers

Increased the damage of weapons of 2 - 4 grade

Reduced bow damage

Reduced magic damage scaling from character lvl and intelligence

Increased knuckles damage and block points

Bug fixes:

Fixed an error with incorrect saving of character stats when moving to the next level

Fixed a bug when falling into a pit with spikes