Dispel update for 14 February 2024

Patch Notes Version 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13456670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.1.2

Main changes:
Now from level 10 to 15 the player gets 3 skill points, from 15 and above 4
Changed armor set bonus: Manticore set, Wolf Skin set, Plated Leather set

Balance:
Increased the number of bleed points for daggers
Increased the damage of weapons of 2 - 4 grade
Reduced bow damage
Reduced magic damage scaling from character lvl and intelligence
Increased knuckles damage and block points

Bug fixes:
Fixed an error with incorrect saving of character stats when moving to the next level
Fixed a bug when falling into a pit with spikes

