Spin Shot Update And More

Ranger Spin Shot
The Ranger ability Spin Shot has received some upgrades and I've added a new Relic to help all archer based heroes:
- Mod added: Narrow Range, arrows are fired in a 60 degree angle ahead of you
- Bleed mod replaced with 'More Arrows, Please’, increases number of arrows fired
- Relic added: Broken Quiver - may drop an arrow when attacking
'Bleed' is being reworked, so removing the mods that granted this for now (also removed from Warrior).
Other Changes
Many smaller improvements, additions and fixes included with this build, here are the more notable changes:
- Reward added: Fully unlock 1 relic for duration of crawl
- Unlock added: Star Performer - receive Reward(s) at Crawl start
- Resist rings balance pass, improved effectiveness and added 1 rank, increase to Tier 2 relics
- Bombs increased damage vs non players
- Dodge Mod added: Cleansing Dodge, removes BLEED, BURN or POISON when dodging
- Relic Beer removed for now
