Spin Shot Update And More

Share · View all patches · Build 13456473 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 06:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Ranger Spin Shot

The Ranger ability Spin Shot has received some upgrades and I've added a new Relic to help all archer based heroes:

Mod added: Narrow Range, arrows are fired in a 60 degree angle ahead of you

Bleed mod replaced with 'More Arrows, Please’, increases number of arrows fired

Relic added: Broken Quiver - may drop an arrow when attacking

'Bleed' is being reworked, so removing the mods that granted this for now (also removed from Warrior).

Other Changes

Many smaller improvements, additions and fixes included with this build, here are the more notable changes: