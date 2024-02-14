I Value You!

As a solo developer, dealing with translation processes in the game is challenging both financially and spiritually. However, I am determined to do my best. In this update, I mainly addressed translation issues in Chinese. Here are the details:
1-)Presenting a more readable Chinese!
2-)Some characters were missing in Chinese and Japanese languages, represented by 口; this has been fixed.
3-)Some valuable players were getting lost without realizing they had a task. To address this, I added a message to guide players to their tasks if they haven't taken them.
4-)Enlarged some important icons and damage texts.
5-)Resolved the issue of skills triggering when using 1,2,3,4 to talk to NPCs in situations where it wasn't intended.
6-)We had to get very close to interact with NPCs; I relaxed this distance a bit.
I hope this update satisfies you. Please don't hesitate to report any issues you encounter. Thanks to you, Six Sides of Obscurity can become much better.
Changed files in this update