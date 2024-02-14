I Value You!

As a solo developer, dealing with translation processes in the game is challenging both financially and spiritually. However, I am determined to do my best. In this update, I mainly addressed translation issues in Chinese. Here are the details:

1-)Presenting a more readable Chinese!

2-)Some characters were missing in Chinese and Japanese languages, represented by 口; this has been fixed.

3-)Some valuable players were getting lost without realizing they had a task. To address this, I added a message to guide players to their tasks if they haven't taken them.

4-)Enlarged some important icons and damage texts.

5-)Resolved the issue of skills triggering when using 1,2,3,4 to talk to NPCs in situations where it wasn't intended.

6-)We had to get very close to interact with NPCs; I relaxed this distance a bit.

Wishing you enjoyable games!