Happy Valentine’s! Patch 0.99 jill

First the stuff:

-Tweaks on Weapon Wheel Screen for gamepads

-Skipping Mahou animation will resume previous music too.

-Added alt-fire to Single Barrel Shotgun

-On CatSkull, added lots of details here and there to add consistency to the experience

-Fixed Achievement where player needs to deposit 20k (all deposits should be taken into account!)

-Changes on when and how the game says where the player is, (hopefully) better view on the checkpoint system.

-"Wreck the Aliens" game will be more possible to finish 100%

-Fixed some ingame cd-rom situations

-Changed how video cd-roms are displayed in-house.

-House's tv and disc player devices are now invincible.

-Fixed issue with claw-machines.

-Fixed issue with Alien Troop Action Figure

-lots and small things and issues I forgot to add here.

There was plans to go v1.0 today but - got sick two times last month, and things went off-track a little.

I will be working to release v1.0 at the end of this month.

Thanks very much for everyone who's been sending feedback. It was vital for the changes on this patch.

Cheers!