New Map Update

Greetings, adventurers! We're thrilled to introduce some exciting new features and enhancements in this latest update. Here's what's new:

Notifications: Now, receive alerts when discovering new swords or pets during your adventures!

Difficulty Modes: Choose from three distinct difficulty levels - Easy, Normal, and Hard. The challenge awaits, tailored to your preference!

Increased Rewards: With higher difficulty levels, enjoy boosted drop rates for gold, pets, swords, and health potions. Embrace the challenge and reap the rewards!

Expanded World: Explore the newly unlocked second map and fearsome creatures!

New Monsters: Encounter a variety of formidable foes in the expanded world, each with unique abilities and challenges.

We hope these additions enhance your gaming experience and bring new excitement to your adventures. Thank you for your continued support, and happy questing!