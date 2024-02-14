Update 2024.02.14.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.14.0
TWEAK:
- Refactor of the Movement module (for ease of potential future changes, should cause no gameplay change currently)
- Jan, Barabasz: they don't slow down as much when tired
- Tweaks of the Coat of Arms title for the lifetime amount of ducats earned:
-------old
0 Landless
1 Baron
2 Viscount
3 Earl
4 Marquess
5 Duke
6 Prince
7 Grand Duke
8 King
9 Emperor
-------new
0 Coinless
1 Serf
2 Burgher
3 Petty Noble
4 Noble
5 Landlord
6 Stewart
7 Starosta
8 Castellan
9 Voivode
10 Chancellor
11 Hetman
12 Grand Hetman
13 Royal
This change sacrifices the worldwide recognizability of the titles for the sake of being more grounded in the time and place of the plot of the game.
NEW:
- Added an Option to choose a Homing Multiplier for attacking and walking (rotation rate to face the opponent). You can even set it to x0, but there always will be some homing when walking back or dodging back (WIP - not all characters have it yet)
FIX:
- Yendrek: fixed DodgeLeft, X triggering a special attack (it should not)
- Free Camera: fixed a bug where it would not launch in No Blood modes
- Jan, Barabasz, Laszlo: fixed a bug where they occasionally played a long guard additive animation on top of normal attacks, twisting their arm
- AI: Fixed a bug where the AI still tried to fight after winning a round
- Fixed a bug where Gaurd Away (Down, Back, LG) would aim the sword at the opponent with IK
Release Notes:
- Migration to Unity 2023 is coming soon. It is required for future compatibility with consoles and allows adding new technologies such as FSR, DLSS, Raytracing, etc. Check out the Beta "Test" branch in the Steam Client (Right-Click on the game -> Properties -> Beta) to see how it's going.
Changed files in this update