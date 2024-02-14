Update 2024.02.14.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.14.0

TWEAK:

Refactor of the Movement module (for ease of potential future changes, should cause no gameplay change currently)

Jan, Barabasz: they don't slow down as much when tired

Tweaks of the Coat of Arms title for the lifetime amount of ducats earned:

-------old

0 Landless

1 Baron

2 Viscount

3 Earl

4 Marquess

5 Duke

6 Prince

7 Grand Duke

8 King

9 Emperor

-------new

0 Coinless

1 Serf

2 Burgher

3 Petty Noble

4 Noble

5 Landlord

6 Stewart

7 Starosta

8 Castellan

9 Voivode

10 Chancellor

11 Hetman

12 Grand Hetman

13 Royal

This change sacrifices the worldwide recognizability of the titles for the sake of being more grounded in the time and place of the plot of the game.

NEW:

Added an Option to choose a Homing Multiplier for attacking and walking (rotation rate to face the opponent). You can even set it to x0, but there always will be some homing when walking back or dodging back (WIP - not all characters have it yet)

FIX:

Yendrek: fixed DodgeLeft, X triggering a special attack (it should not)

Free Camera: fixed a bug where it would not launch in No Blood modes

Jan, Barabasz, Laszlo: fixed a bug where they occasionally played a long guard additive animation on top of normal attacks, twisting their arm

AI: Fixed a bug where the AI still tried to fight after winning a round

Fixed a bug where Gaurd Away (Down, Back, LG) would aim the sword at the opponent with IK

Release Notes: