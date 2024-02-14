 Skip to content

My Village Life update for 14 February 2024

Hot Fix 2024.02.14.

Build 13456281

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVED

  • Tree spawn lag decrease (No more lag under 50% Tree Density)
  • Optimized tree spawn

FIXED

  • Veteran outfit getting
  • Hunter mission gun bug on player model
  • Old save loading problem
  • Cigarettes buying freezing problem

