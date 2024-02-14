Hot Fix 2024.02.14.

IMPROVED
- Tree spawn lag decrease (No more lag under 50% Tree Density)
- Optimized tree spawn
FIXED
- Veteran outfit getting
- Hunter mission gun bug on player model
- Old save loading problem
- Cigarettes buying freezing problem
