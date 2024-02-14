 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dire - Flesh and Phobia update for 14 February 2024

First story Video!

Share · View all patches · Build 13456184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First Story Video!
Patch 0.0.7.1
-Added first story video for C´thonic.
-Added encounter videos.
-Added townhall videos.
-Bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2666291 Depot 2666291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link