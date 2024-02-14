PixelOver 0.15 3D bones animation

Share · View all patches · Build 13456173 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello! This major update introduces 3D bone object and the ability to edit bones poses for imported 3D models.

A step-by-step tutorial is available here for this new feature.

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

3D Bones

Added 3D bone object.

Added an option in the 3D scene to modify the bones poses.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added a rotation gizmo for 3D layers. Layers can also be rotated using shift+middle click shortcut.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Translations are now managed in a Crowdin project : https://crowdin.com/project/pixelover

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added meter/pixel scale in the project settings.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Improved a lot the performances especially for parent-child relations.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added rotation gizmo for 3D layer. Layer also can be rotated with shift+middle click shortcut.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

The main button is now automatically focused in dialogs and focused buttons have now a distinct visual.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Improved exported animation input chooser (All, current or pick).

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added the ability to paste images and other resources into the palette input.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed multi-select 3D rotation.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Roadmap for 2024

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and Objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Particle systems.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D and 3D text objects.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth maps.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation and Effects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import Aseprite and PSD 2D formats.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Better favorite system with previews for shaders, palettes, dithering, ...[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you encounter any bugs or wish to propose features, feel free to do so in the community. Thank you!