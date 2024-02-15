 Skip to content

All Quiet in the Trenches update for 15 February 2024

All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.6 Small Patch

Last edited by Wendy

With this small patch, we are fixing a few bugs that have been reported to us. We are still working hard on version 0.6 and expect to be ready to give you some news in the next few weeks!

Improvements:

  • Improved generated escape path when surrounded by enemies in battle

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an error in battle that occurred when calculating a path that was too long
  • Fixed weird camera behaviour in battle when escorting a wounded soldier to hospital very close to the rear trench

Other:

  • Removed the email button, as it didn't work on the Steam Deck (only a handful of people contacted us by email anyway)
  • Some minor camera adjustments

