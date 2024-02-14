Update to version 0.18.48.176 - 14.02.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13455933 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear Goal! fans!

Today we are releasing the next update here on Steam. You can find the list of changes below. Previous savegames remain compatible.

We wish you lots of fun with the update!

Your Anstoss Team

General

The matchday overview is now only displayed after the last league match.

It is now possible to extend contracts for your own players earlier.

Player profile button for free transfer offers added.

Adjusted costs for stadium and building expansion.

Player negotiations: Display main position now as abbreviation.

Incomplete line-up: Another back button implemented in the co-trainer popup.

Strength system can now be changed at any time in the options.

Small improvements in the user interface.

New

Livematch: Added a table for league matches.

New graphics for region scouting (network).

Additional performance optimisations.

Bugfix