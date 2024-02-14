Update to version 0.18.48.176 - 14.02.2024

Hello dear Goal! fans!
Today we are releasing the next update here on Steam. You can find the list of changes below. Previous savegames remain compatible.
We wish you lots of fun with the update!
Your Anstoss Team
General
- The matchday overview is now only displayed after the last league match.
- It is now possible to extend contracts for your own players earlier.
- Player profile button for free transfer offers added.
- Adjusted costs for stadium and building expansion.
- Player negotiations: Display main position now as abbreviation.
- Incomplete line-up: Another back button implemented in the co-trainer popup.
- Strength system can now be changed at any time in the options.
- Small improvements in the user interface.
New
- Livematch: Added a table for league matches.
- New graphics for region scouting (network).
- Additional performance optimisations.
Bugfix
- The matchday statistics are now correct.
- Salary for former players in the account statement after changing clubs.
- Account balance reset to 0 after contract extension.
- Blocker in Livematch Day fixed.
- Standing areas in the stadium extension are now correctly available.
- Season ticket sales now work correctly.
- Employee contracts now have the correct duration after renewal.
- Mail: National Cup draw now shows correct opponent.
- Training statistics work correctly again from season 2.
- Market values for U23 and youth players are now correct after signing a licence player contract.
