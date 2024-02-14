 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 14 February 2024

Early Access 3 Patch 2024.3

14 February 2024

  • Ticket #1804 QOL – Don’t include government trait in species trait count
  • Ticket #1801 QOL – Build Queue arrows – Shift-click moves to top or bottom of queue
  • Ticket #1795 QOL – Moving items in build queue keeps progress
  • Ticket #1794 One off diplomacy messages during turn causing GNN messages fix
  • Ticket #1790 Event ticker clear option in settings off by a turn fix
  • Ticket #1799 Phantom parked fleet using Planets menu fix
  • Ticket #1797 Ship Designer – Editing an existing design weapon size and ship design space mismatch fix
  • Ticket #1796 Torpedo mods not present in ship designer fix
  • Ticket #1800 QOL – Ship Designer - Reset design button enabled when using pulldown to modify a design
  • Ticket #1803 Additional fixes for duplicate ship class names when refitting
  • Ticket #1806 Gravity penalty for Low G fix
  • Ticket #1798 Blank counter proposal text in Diplomacy fix
  • Ticket #1802 QOL – Revised war event ticker

