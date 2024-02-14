Now that's a mansion!

The last chapter of Last Stop unfortunately requires a bit more time in the oven, however, we did finish up the mansion level, so we hope everyone will enjoy it! The main reason why we require more time for the last remaining maps is due to our current team size. But that doesn't mean that there isn't any new content. This update brings 1 new map for Panic!, Flatline, Escape, and Hunted.
Supporter DLC
The Supporter Pack includes:
- 13 Brand-New Phone Backgrounds
- 8 Brand-New Ringtones
- 8 Previously Exclusive Kickstarter Ringtones
- 1 Brand-New Main Menu Music Track
- Will receive a unique "Supporter" In-Game Icon added to your profile
Steam Deck Compatibility
Contagion is now Steam Deck verified! The UI and the base game had a lot of changes to make the game more compatible with the Steam Deck. But that's not all, the party system now supports up to 16 players instead of 8. This change is both on the PC and Steam Deck version, so you can play with friends who are either on the go or at home.
The "HTML Interaction" entities have also been updated to support Steam Deck inputs since there were some issues where pressing the A or X button would sometimes not work as intended. The entities will also be given proper touchscreen support, as it requires 2 taps to make it fire the "mouse press" event.
New Survivor
Diego Fernández, is a new character for Contagion. Voiced Stig Sydtangen (DragonNOR).
Diego was once the leader of the drug cartel "The Fire Dragon". His survival was thanks to being imprisoned at Roanoke PD about a week before the outbreak started near Barlowe Square. When the chaos ensued in the police department Diego took the golden opportunity. To survive.
Campaign
Campaign mode is now finally feature complete. This means it finally reads "env_outtro_stats" to end the actual campaign. Not only that, EOR (End Of Round) stats will no longer show in Campaign mode when reaching the Safe Zone, instead it will display all stats at the very end from the "env_outtro_stats" entity.
Flatline
A brand new map called "Southwest Barlowe Bank" has been added for Flatline. This is the only map so far that contains 15 waves instead of the default 10.
Flatline zombie waves have also been updated and tweaked, to support more than 10 waves. After the 10th wave, more runners and zombies with hardhats will spawn until there are only runners left.
A new boss, called the Screamer, has been added. It's a very fast zombie that can down a survivor real quick if not quickly taken care of. But that's not all for Flatline, a brand new map and a lot of changes and tweaks have been made to improve Flatline further, such as improving the bot AI to be able to not only buy their own weapons, but they can now finally heal nearby friends. They will prioritize players instead of other bots and themselves if said player requires health.
Workshop
New entries have been added to the Workshop tags which are "Panic!" and "Campaign". 2 old tags have also been removed, "Panic Objective" and "Panic Survival".
Changelog
Angelscript
-
Added "Roll The Dice" plugin (not loaded by default)
-
Added SQL support
-
Added "void OnWeaponPickup(CTerrorPlayer@ pPlayer, CTerrorWeapon@ pWeapon)" forward.
-
Added "void OnButtonTimedUsed(CTerrorPlayer@ pPlayer, CBaseEntity@ pEntity, bool timedup)" forward.
-
Added "void OnBlowTorchUsed(CTerrorPlayer@ pPlayer, CBaseEntity@ pEntity, bool timedup)" forward.
-
Added "void OnSequenceFired(const string &in szValue)" forward.
-
Added "UserMessage" support.
-
Added "enum table VoiceEnumTable"
-
Added "void Vocalize(VoiceEnumTable nTable)" for CTerrorPlayer object class.
-
Added "JsonValues@ FileSystem::ReadBuffer(const string &in strBuffer)"
-
Added "bool Utils.GrabWeaponMeleeName(CTerrorWeapon@ pWeapon, const string &out szMeleeName)" for Utils.
-
Added "void EnrageTarget(CTerrorPlayer @pTarget)" for Infected object class
-
Added "bool Infected.AddDroppableItem(const string &in strModel, const string &in strItem, bool &in bIsMelee)" for Infected object class
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ GetWeaponFromSlot(int &in iSlot)" for CTerrorPlayer object class
-
Added "const string CTerrorWeapon.GetObjectiveName()" for CTerrorWeapon object class
-
Added "int LastHitGroup()" for Infected, Survivor, and CTerrorPlayer object classes
-
Added "OnSurvivorDamagedPre.Hook( @OnSurvivorDamagedPre )" hook.
-
Added "OnInfectedDamagedPre.Hook( @OnInfectedDamagedPre )" hook.
-
Added "OnPlayerBotStuck.Hook( @OnPlayerBotStuck )" hook.
-
Added "OnPlayerVoiceCommand.Hook( @OnPlayerVoiceCommand )" hook.
-
Added "void ThePresident.MaxZombiesAllowed( int &val )", this will limit the maximum amount of zombies allowed to be spawned. 200 is the maximum limit, while 15 is the minimum limit. * Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByTarget( CBaseEntity@ startEntity, const string& in entityname )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByModel( CBaseEntity@ startEntity, const string& in szName )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByOutputTarget( CBaseEntity@ startEntity, const string& in szName )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByNameNearest( const string& in szName, const Vector &vecSrc, const float &flRadius )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByClassnameNearest( const string& in szName, const Vector &vecSrc, const float &flRadius )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByClassnameNearest2D( const string& in szName, const Vector &vecSrc, const float &flRadius )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByNameWithin( CBaseEntity@ startEntity, const string& in szName, const Vector &vecSrc, const float &flRadius )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByClassnameWithin( CBaseEntity@ pEntity, const string &in szName, Vector &in vecSrc, float &in flRadius )"
-
Added "CBaseEntity@ FindEntityByClassnameWithinBBOX( CBaseEntity@ startEntity, const string& in szName, const Vector &vecMin, const Vector &vecMax )"
-
Fixed ASConVarRef going invalid after it fires its first function call, which would cause a memory read/write error.
-
Fixed Chat.HintMessage and Chat.HintMessagePlayer not working
-
Fixed where map schedules did not get destroyed properly on map shutdown
-
Fixed EmitSoundPosition not working and causing memory leakage
General
-
Added community Ukrainian translation, by Zick, SuNightFox and Fаker
-
Added community Japanese translation, by uncut
-
Added new survivor Diego, voiced by DragonNor
-
Added new melee weapon "Tonfa". Only dropped by the officer zombies
-
Added new cvar "admin_allow_cheats"
-
Added new cvar "ce_campaign_respawn"
-
Added new brush entity trigger_vocalize
-
Added new entity info_teleport_zombies
-
Added new entity info_crescendoevent
-
Added auto audiobank loading for DLC's
-
Added Campaign ScoreBoard (only visible if in Campaign mode)
-
Added "Sequence (.seq)" support for maps
-
Added support for "translations/addons/<addon>/<lang>.txt" files. "<addon>" being the NAME of the folder / packaged VPK.
-
Added custom note translation support
-
Added Steam Deck avatar icon for the Party UI "Manage Party" panel.
-
Added new loading tips by Y#shion
-
Added chat print for vocalize (can be toggled via Options > Multiplayer)
-
Added support for scripted sequences for Survivor and Inmate entities
-
Added "Enforced Proximity To Humans" for bots, if the bots are too far away, they get teleported to their leader
-
Updated party system from a limit of 8 to 16.
-
Updated all game modes to support up to 16 players by default
-
Updated Flatline Shop, the camera is now finally interpolating between 2 points when moving
-
Updated VBSP, if the map has a leak, it will now stop right away instead of continuing on
-
Updated Flatline, if you buy ammo now, all your weapons (that use X ammo type that you bought) will auto-reload. Weapons that do NOT use the ammo type will NOT be reloaded automatically.
-
Updated Flatline wave system
-
Updated Flatline shop system
-
Updated character selection screen, you can now create a custom selection screen for each map (works for all game modes)
-
Updated UI2 to properly support Steam Deck
-
Updated and fixed the max amount of zombies allowed to 200
-
Updated inmate AI models
-
Updated Survivor AI voice structure and added subtitles for them
-
Updated Options, added more video-related options
-
Updated Campaign mode, it's now done and features complete
-
Updated map translations, moved from maps to translations. It still reads the maps folder for backward compatibility with older maps.
-
Updated keypad & intercom Javascript files, it now supports keypad and 0-9 numbers on the keyboard.
-
Updated bot vision, should be able to target their enemies properly now.
-
Updated bot AI, fixed them causing access violations and memory leakage due to they tried to convert zombie class to player class, and it just exploded on impact.
-
Updated IsAreaNavigable for bots, they should now avoid navs with "avoid", blocked navs, and if the nav is too high up
-
Updated laststop_music audiobank
-
Updated CC to support "wait time" until it fires the next ;break; line
-
Updated Sound System, now sound entities support "RequireActivation", so sounds that require a specific sound to be enabled through the entity, won't auto-play on start when going into said sound zone if both the sound and zone have the same name.
-
Updated Brazilian translations
-
Updated Biotec Christmas, fixed a lot of broken-up lightmap scales. (and snow particles)
-
Updated how loading tips is being read, it now reads from the "data/loading_tips.kv2" file, and can now read gamemode-specific tips
-
Updated cl_resend_lobby default value from 30 to 5
-
Updated the doors, heavy weapons can now bash the doors open very quickly (if not locked)
-
Updated workshopper tool, added Campaign & the new Panic! tags
-
Updated bot manager, bots now join after the player
-
Updated base.fgd, prop_door_rotating now has the output "OnBreached"
-
Updated door sounds, by DietCoke
-
Updated door models, old rpd_door skins are now on the new doors (09) and (03)
-
Updated Admin System, added more admin commands for server operators
-
Removed the restriction where players could not select a character if someone already has chosen it on Escape and/or Extraction.
-
Removed wwise user-generated bloat from contagion_sdk
-
Fixed Peer-2-Peer issues where the host's "Join Game" button would appear too early, and where the loading time where either too long, or failed to connect properly.
-
Fixed some issues with AS Compiler
-
Fixed an issue with VRAD 3D skybox lighting
-
Fixed custom population flags only being set once, or being overridden by the previous custom flag
-
Fixed cc_emit and cc_random not working
-
Fixed where it would draw the HUD in the character selection screen
-
Fixed melee weapons causing a crash for the Melee AS hook
-
Fixed motion blur cvars not being able to save properly
-
Fixed where Flatline market data doesn't erase itself if it loads again. (does not clear away old data)
-
Fixed zombie swing sounds being played everywhere (using 2D instead of 3D for the offset)
-
Fixed not being able to select ANY on "Find Game" on Steam Deck
-
Fixed not being able to select "Panic!" on the Steam Deck
-
Fixed an exploit where Steam Deck users could vote on disabled vote issues
-
Fixed InGameVote kick list for "noplayers" being too small
-
Fixed an old bind tip saying "Panic! Objective" instead of "Panic!"
-
Fixed loading tips being tiny for Steam Deck
-
Fixed the melee weapons with "quick attack" trying to attack during the ACT_VM_IDLE.
-
Fixed Party UI "Manage Party" not properly showing 8+ members.
-
Fixed where some option items were selecting "title" items when it shouldn't.
-
Fixed Options, Addons, Solo & Lobby not selecting the first settings item when the panel opens.
-
Fixed the scroll (item selection) not working correctly on Steam Deck, it's a bit smoother now.
-
Fixed weapon_machete horizontal attack having the wrong idle frame at the end
-
Fixed bot navigation where they failed to follow the player correctly
-
Fixed developer text being too tiny for 2k monitors
-
Fixed alarmed cars freaking out when it activates it's alarm
-
Fixed hunted refusing to spawn players on certain locations by adding support for "info_survivor_position". These spawns will only be valid if the spawns somehow become invalid (2 players spawning at the same navmesh location, or trigger)
-
Fixed where survivors could drop ammo, weapons, or switch weapons while being grabbed, during kill-cam, or while being revived.
Maps
-
Added cf_southwestbank
-
Added cp_montclair
-
Added ce_laststop_06
-
Added ch_flowerfieldmansion, Hunted version of ce_laststop_06
-
Updated ce_laststop_04, added max zombie limiter, should fix the lag at the very end due to the zombie amount.
-
Updated cf_clocktower, fixed a few props being all black because their light origin were in incorrect locations.
-
Updated ce_laststop_04, 05 and 05b. Some props
-
Updated ce_barlowe navmesh, latest changes by Y#shion
-
Updated ce_laststop, ce_laststop_06 and ce_laststop_07 angelscript files to use the new music events
-
Updated cx_auroraestates_christmas, fixed snowfall particles
-
Updated cp_broadway and cp_pioneerexpress navmeshes by Y#shion
-
Updated ce_stonecreek translation file, added the map info text by Y#shion
-
Updated ce_harvest, added Mike & Diego scene
-
Updated cp_roanokepd, Fixed a nodraw texture in the basement zombie spawn
-
Updated ce_roanokepd, tweaked the survivor spawns and added a new "doctor" survivor, can unlock the medbay, if not already unlocked w/ the boltcutters
-
Fixed ch_cypruspark_night version having faulty spawns brushes
Angelscript API:
Changed files in this update