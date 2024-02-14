Now that's a mansion!

Share · View all patches · Build 13455670 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy

The last chapter of Last Stop unfortunately requires a bit more time in the oven, however, we did finish up the mansion level, so we hope everyone will enjoy it! The main reason why we require more time for the last remaining maps is due to our current team size. But that doesn't mean that there isn't any new content. This update brings 1 new map for Panic!, Flatline, Escape, and Hunted.

Supporter DLC

The Supporter Pack includes:

13 Brand-New Phone Backgrounds

8 Brand-New Ringtones

8 Previously Exclusive Kickstarter Ringtones

1 Brand-New Main Menu Music Track

Will receive a unique "Supporter" In-Game Icon added to your profile

Steam Deck Compatibility



Contagion is now Steam Deck verified! The UI and the base game had a lot of changes to make the game more compatible with the Steam Deck. But that's not all, the party system now supports up to 16 players instead of 8. This change is both on the PC and Steam Deck version, so you can play with friends who are either on the go or at home.

The "HTML Interaction" entities have also been updated to support Steam Deck inputs since there were some issues where pressing the A or X button would sometimes not work as intended. The entities will also be given proper touchscreen support, as it requires 2 taps to make it fire the "mouse press" event.

New Survivor



Diego Fernández, is a new character for Contagion. Voiced Stig Sydtangen (DragonNOR).

Diego was once the leader of the drug cartel "The Fire Dragon". His survival was thanks to being imprisoned at Roanoke PD about a week before the outbreak started near Barlowe Square. When the chaos ensued in the police department Diego took the golden opportunity. To survive.

Campaign

Campaign mode is now finally feature complete. This means it finally reads "env_outtro_stats" to end the actual campaign. Not only that, EOR (End Of Round) stats will no longer show in Campaign mode when reaching the Safe Zone, instead it will display all stats at the very end from the "env_outtro_stats" entity.

Flatline



A brand new map called "Southwest Barlowe Bank" has been added for Flatline. This is the only map so far that contains 15 waves instead of the default 10.

Flatline zombie waves have also been updated and tweaked, to support more than 10 waves. After the 10th wave, more runners and zombies with hardhats will spawn until there are only runners left.

A new boss, called the Screamer, has been added. It's a very fast zombie that can down a survivor real quick if not quickly taken care of. But that's not all for Flatline, a brand new map and a lot of changes and tweaks have been made to improve Flatline further, such as improving the bot AI to be able to not only buy their own weapons, but they can now finally heal nearby friends. They will prioritize players instead of other bots and themselves if said player requires health.

Workshop

New entries have been added to the Workshop tags which are "Panic!" and "Campaign". 2 old tags have also been removed, "Panic Objective" and "Panic Survival".

Changelog

Angelscript

General

Added community Ukrainian translation, by Zick, SuNightFox and Fаker

Added community Japanese translation, by uncut

Added new survivor Diego, voiced by DragonNor

Added new melee weapon "Tonfa". Only dropped by the officer zombies

Added new cvar "admin_allow_cheats"

Added new cvar "ce_campaign_respawn"

Added new brush entity trigger_vocalize

Added new entity info_teleport_zombies

Added new entity info_crescendoevent

Added auto audiobank loading for DLC's

Added Campaign ScoreBoard (only visible if in Campaign mode)

Added "Sequence (.seq)" support for maps

Added support for "translations/addons/<addon>/<lang>.txt" files. "<addon>" being the NAME of the folder / packaged VPK.

Added custom note translation support

Added Steam Deck avatar icon for the Party UI "Manage Party" panel.

Added new loading tips by Y#shion

Added chat print for vocalize (can be toggled via Options > Multiplayer)

Added support for scripted sequences for Survivor and Inmate entities

Added "Enforced Proximity To Humans" for bots, if the bots are too far away, they get teleported to their leader

Updated party system from a limit of 8 to 16.

Updated all game modes to support up to 16 players by default

Updated Flatline Shop, the camera is now finally interpolating between 2 points when moving

Updated VBSP, if the map has a leak, it will now stop right away instead of continuing on

Updated Flatline, if you buy ammo now, all your weapons (that use X ammo type that you bought) will auto-reload. Weapons that do NOT use the ammo type will NOT be reloaded automatically.

Updated Flatline wave system

Updated Flatline shop system

Updated character selection screen, you can now create a custom selection screen for each map (works for all game modes)

Updated UI2 to properly support Steam Deck

Updated and fixed the max amount of zombies allowed to 200

Updated inmate AI models

Updated Survivor AI voice structure and added subtitles for them

Updated Options, added more video-related options

Updated Campaign mode, it's now done and features complete

Updated map translations, moved from maps to translations. It still reads the maps folder for backward compatibility with older maps.

Updated keypad & intercom Javascript files, it now supports keypad and 0-9 numbers on the keyboard.

Updated bot vision, should be able to target their enemies properly now.

Updated bot AI, fixed them causing access violations and memory leakage due to they tried to convert zombie class to player class, and it just exploded on impact.

Updated IsAreaNavigable for bots, they should now avoid navs with "avoid", blocked navs, and if the nav is too high up

Updated laststop_music audiobank

Updated CC to support "wait time" until it fires the next ;break; line

Updated Sound System, now sound entities support "RequireActivation", so sounds that require a specific sound to be enabled through the entity, won't auto-play on start when going into said sound zone if both the sound and zone have the same name.

Updated Brazilian translations

Updated Biotec Christmas, fixed a lot of broken-up lightmap scales. (and snow particles)

Updated how loading tips is being read, it now reads from the "data/loading_tips.kv2" file, and can now read gamemode-specific tips

Updated cl_resend_lobby default value from 30 to 5

Updated the doors, heavy weapons can now bash the doors open very quickly (if not locked)

Updated workshopper tool, added Campaign & the new Panic! tags

Updated bot manager, bots now join after the player

Updated base.fgd, prop_door_rotating now has the output "OnBreached"

Updated door sounds, by DietCoke

Updated door models, old rpd_door skins are now on the new doors (09) and (03)

Updated Admin System, added more admin commands for server operators

Removed the restriction where players could not select a character if someone already has chosen it on Escape and/or Extraction.

Removed wwise user-generated bloat from contagion_sdk

Fixed Peer-2-Peer issues where the host's "Join Game" button would appear too early, and where the loading time where either too long, or failed to connect properly.

Fixed some issues with AS Compiler

Fixed an issue with VRAD 3D skybox lighting

Fixed custom population flags only being set once, or being overridden by the previous custom flag

Fixed cc_emit and cc_random not working

Fixed where it would draw the HUD in the character selection screen

Fixed melee weapons causing a crash for the Melee AS hook

Fixed motion blur cvars not being able to save properly

Fixed where Flatline market data doesn't erase itself if it loads again. (does not clear away old data)

Fixed zombie swing sounds being played everywhere (using 2D instead of 3D for the offset)

Fixed not being able to select ANY on "Find Game" on Steam Deck

Fixed not being able to select "Panic!" on the Steam Deck

Fixed an exploit where Steam Deck users could vote on disabled vote issues

Fixed InGameVote kick list for "noplayers" being too small

Fixed an old bind tip saying "Panic! Objective" instead of "Panic!"

Fixed loading tips being tiny for Steam Deck

Fixed the melee weapons with "quick attack" trying to attack during the ACT_VM_IDLE.

Fixed Party UI "Manage Party" not properly showing 8+ members.

Fixed where some option items were selecting "title" items when it shouldn't.

Fixed Options, Addons, Solo & Lobby not selecting the first settings item when the panel opens.

Fixed the scroll (item selection) not working correctly on Steam Deck, it's a bit smoother now.

Fixed weapon_machete horizontal attack having the wrong idle frame at the end

Fixed bot navigation where they failed to follow the player correctly

Fixed developer text being too tiny for 2k monitors

Fixed alarmed cars freaking out when it activates it's alarm

Fixed hunted refusing to spawn players on certain locations by adding support for "info_survivor_position". These spawns will only be valid if the spawns somehow become invalid (2 players spawning at the same navmesh location, or trigger)

Fixed where survivors could drop ammo, weapons, or switch weapons while being grabbed, during kill-cam, or while being revived.

Maps

Added cf_southwestbank

Added cp_montclair

Added ce_laststop_06

Added ch_flowerfieldmansion, Hunted version of ce_laststop_06

Updated ce_laststop_04, added max zombie limiter, should fix the lag at the very end due to the zombie amount.

Updated cf_clocktower, fixed a few props being all black because their light origin were in incorrect locations.

Updated ce_laststop_04, 05 and 05b. Some props

Updated ce_barlowe navmesh, latest changes by Y#shion

Updated ce_laststop, ce_laststop_06 and ce_laststop_07 angelscript files to use the new music events

Updated cx_auroraestates_christmas, fixed snowfall particles

Updated cp_broadway and cp_pioneerexpress navmeshes by Y#shion

Updated ce_stonecreek translation file, added the map info text by Y#shion

Updated ce_harvest, added Mike & Diego scene

Updated cp_roanokepd, Fixed a nodraw texture in the basement zombie spawn

Updated ce_roanokepd, tweaked the survivor spawns and added a new "doctor" survivor, can unlock the medbay, if not already unlocked w/ the boltcutters

Fixed ch_cypruspark_night version having faulty spawns brushes

Angelscript API:

