Polygons Tower Defense update for 14 February 2024

Patch Notes for Beta Fixes - 0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🌟✨ New Features ✨🌟

  • Polygons TD is now virtual reality! Test VR beta mode with Oculus Quest 2 or 3, compatibility with other headsets will be added later.

🐞 Bug Fixes 🐞

  • Value changes on store
  • Typo fixes

