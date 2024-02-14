Patch Notes for Beta Fixes - 0.4.1

🌟✨ New Features ✨🌟
- Polygons TD is now virtual reality! Test VR beta mode with Oculus Quest 2 or 3, compatibility with other headsets will be added later.
🐞 Bug Fixes 🐞
- Value changes on store
- Typo fixes
