Valentine's day update

A new shape has been added to the game:

Hearts

They look similar to teardrops, however play quite differently. They haven't been added to all random yet, but will be at some point in the future (I want to be sure they are not too unstable first)

In the next post I'll be highlighting scores on Hearts - Classic mode. If you have any preferences regarding what gets focused on next, please leave a comment. Stages and shapes or small changes/fixes are best, since I am currently mainly working on other projects.

