Suika Shapes update for 14 February 2024

Valentine's day update

Share · View all patches · Build 13455604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new shape has been added to the game:
Hearts

They look similar to teardrops, however play quite differently. They haven't been added to all random yet, but will be at some point in the future (I want to be sure they are not too unstable first)

Shoutout to Trilobyte for the top score in Transformation Randomizer:

In the next post I'll be highlighting scores on Hearts - Classic mode. If you have any preferences regarding what gets focused on next, please leave a comment. Stages and shapes or small changes/fixes are best, since I am currently mainly working on other projects.

If you haven't already, check out the other game I'm developing - Sklime: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1380970/Sklime/

It's a difficult climbing game made for controllers specifically

Join the community discord:

Changed files in this update

