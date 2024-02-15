Smalland: Survive the Wilds - Out Now in v1.0

Greetings, Smallfolk...

**

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is available now in v1.0!



After almost a full year in Early Access, we've been on an epic journey through the Overland, exploring the mysterious crypts of the Giant's Fall, the gargantuan relics of the Forbidden Monuments, and the desert sands of the Amber Valleys**.

Now, climb your way up the Tyrant's Perch and experience the next chapter of the Smalland: Survive the Wilds story, as we release into v1.0!

But don't worry, we aren't stopping there!

Get a look at what is included in v1.0 and what we have coming up in the near future for Smalland: Survive the Wilds with the Post Release Roadmap:

Thank you to everyone for supporting us throughout Early Access, and for making our small world feel so big. We hope you enjoy your journey as your craft, build, hunt, defend and explore in Smalland Survive the Wilds.

Fare well on your venture into the Overland, Smallfolk!

