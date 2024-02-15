Weekly Content Update | Kunga is available on Shileder & More!

Happy Thursday, bounty hunters!

This week, all the staff of the bounty association are very busy because of the Chinese New Year.

The recruitment of pilots is forced to be postponed for a week.

However, we still bring something new.

Kunga is available on Shielder

In response to requests from some players, now Magaptain-Kunga is available on Shielder.

There is new exclusive treasures for Kunga on Shielder:

Jetpack (Rare) - Upon gaining this Treasure, grant all Attack Units that you have started the game with the modification: Weight -1.

New Events -

New 2-Day Modification Event - Production Skills

-Lose 3 Star Coins. Select 1 Attack Unit to be modified: have 1 Power in battle.

-Select 1 Support Unit to degrade its highest-graded color slot by 1 level.

New Treasure -

Balancing Apparatus (Common) - Draw in the Showdown: All Attack Units in the same lane gain 1 Power.

Automatic Module (Rare) - At the start of the turn, if the number of the Energy in hand loaded in the previous turn ≤ 3, all Attack Units gain 2 Strength.

Adjustment -

Event - Program Chip is strengthened, and we reduce its randomness.

The description of the Unit - Shield Igniter has been optimized.

English text optimization.

Bug Fixes -

Fixed the issue where the Treasure - Placeholder Gas bonus was not doubled when the Unit - Recipient was under the influence of the Unit - External Slot.

Fixed an issue that may cause Units to overlap when Pilot - Windrider’s Talent - Make Friends obtains Talent - Center-focused or Resonance.

Fixed text error in Unit - Drive Bombs. Drive Bombs can also trigger the Charge effects.

Fixed the issue where getting abnormal treasures in Treasure - Give It to Me.

We are making steady progress with the third Spaceship! (We are constantly proposing new plans of the third Spaceship and then rejecting them.)

Thanks again for your support! Don't forget to join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4