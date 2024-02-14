Supermoves Playtest Update: New Featured Playlists, Bug Fixes & More

Week Two Playlists and our new Open Playtest Patch are now live!

Introducing AMD FSR3 support! You'll get some mighty frames with this technology, especially on lower end hardware. As a brand new upscaling technology, we're eager to hear your thoughts. This follows our already built-in upscaler and NVidia DLSS 3 as upscaling technologies featured in Supermoves.

Text chat now should work as intended and not require a double Enter press to submit text.

Settings logic works better now and remembers your graphical options more consistently

We now can detect if you're stuck and let you respawn easier

Ticker messages now show properly

Fixed getting stuck in tubes and ducts

Updated default settings to include settings like SSAO out of the box

You can no longer abuse respawning in Bomb Tag

Additional performance improvements

Movement improvements

Removed camera clamping when climbing or vaulting

Fixed camera stuckiness when rotating camera very fast inside a tube

Multiple crash fixes

We say farewell this week to Bomb Tag Royale - we've swapped it out for our Obby Tournament mode, which also works solo and features three thrilling obstacle courses in a row - remember to place down flags with the Action Wheel so you don't lose progress! Bomb Tag rounds are still in as part of both Tournament and Royale. We also swapped out some levels to new ones for fresh gameplay this week. Cheers!

Refreshed & New Playlists

Tournament

The Stacks

Fast Lane

Loot Tops

Backwoods

Hurricane

The Warehouse

Royale

Starfloat

Triumph

Dystopia

Over the Top

Rumble Tumble Arena

Rage in the Cage

Obstacle Course Tournament

Only Upwards

Stairway to Forssa

To the Skies

Remember, you can complete all playlists solo to get XP and earn all Tech Test seasonal rewards, including the Red Tracksuit Set. We'll also schedule an open playtest "Let's Play" tomorrow on our Discord - discord.gg/supermoves - so you can play with us together!

Keep on running,

Tomi Toikka

Makea Games