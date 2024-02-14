Supermoves Playtest Update: New Featured Playlists, Bug Fixes & More

Week Two Playlists and our new Open Playtest Patch are now live!
- Introducing AMD FSR3 support! You'll get some mighty frames with this technology, especially on lower end hardware. As a brand new upscaling technology, we're eager to hear your thoughts. This follows our already built-in upscaler and NVidia DLSS 3 as upscaling technologies featured in Supermoves.
- Text chat now should work as intended and not require a double Enter press to submit text.
- Settings logic works better now and remembers your graphical options more consistently
- We now can detect if you're stuck and let you respawn easier
- Ticker messages now show properly
- Fixed getting stuck in tubes and ducts
- Updated default settings to include settings like SSAO out of the box
- You can no longer abuse respawning in Bomb Tag
- Additional performance improvements
- Movement improvements
- Removed camera clamping when climbing or vaulting
- Fixed camera stuckiness when rotating camera very fast inside a tube
- Multiple crash fixes
We say farewell this week to Bomb Tag Royale - we've swapped it out for our Obby Tournament mode, which also works solo and features three thrilling obstacle courses in a row - remember to place down flags with the Action Wheel so you don't lose progress! Bomb Tag rounds are still in as part of both Tournament and Royale. We also swapped out some levels to new ones for fresh gameplay this week. Cheers!
Refreshed & New Playlists
Tournament
The Stacks
Fast Lane
Loot Tops
Backwoods
Hurricane
The Warehouse
Royale
Starfloat
Triumph
Dystopia
Over the Top
Rumble Tumble Arena
Rage in the Cage
Obstacle Course Tournament
Only Upwards
Stairway to Forssa
To the Skies
Remember, you can complete all playlists solo to get XP and earn all Tech Test seasonal rewards, including the Red Tracksuit Set. We'll also schedule an open playtest "Let's Play" tomorrow on our Discord - discord.gg/supermoves - so you can play with us together!
Keep on running,
Tomi Toikka
Makea Games
