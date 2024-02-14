Tinkerer balance & bugfixes update

Version 1.0.240214 - 14 Feb 2024
- Added confirmation window when not taking a random artifact in Vault
- Added retiring of a legacy endless characters and gaining XP from their runs
- Updated localizations and Polish localization overhaul
- Balance: Fixed some features and buffs (like Rotten or Sharpen Bones) scaling up when a monster had increased stats by Sickly and Anemic modifier
- Balance: Changed Jack starting artifact mechanics to "If you play no cards this turn gain 3 Screws and 1 Core"
- Balance: Tabletop Trebuchet Core cost removed, increased Screws cost to 7
- Balance: Backpack Ballista Core cost removed, increased screws cost to 7
- Balance: Science! has Core gaining cap removed. Now, if you play this card when having any Cores you discard 1 random card and the card gets Strain.
- Balance: Field Flux has Core gaining cap removed. Now, if you play this card when having any Cores you discard 1 random card and the card gets Strain. Removed the conditional "gain 1 mana" and replaced it with cost reduced to 0
- Balance: Quantum Flow has Core gaining cap removed so the additional effects (giving 1 mana and drawing 1 Contraption) always work. Now, if you play this card with 2 or more Cores the card gets Strain.
- Balance: Stable Influx has Core gaining cap removed so the additional effects (giving 2 mana and drawing 2 Contraptions) always work. Now, if you play this card with 2 or more Cores the card gets Strain.
- Balance: Playing Terminate or Sugar Rush cards now gives you a one-turn influence where you don't discard cards at the end of this turn
- Balance: Pop-up Shield increased block given from 2 to 3.
- Balance: Duct Tape reduced cost from 2 Cores to 1 Core, reduced Block given from 6 to 5 each turn
- Balance: Tough Tabard changed cost from 1 Core to 5 Screws. Increased block given from 15 to 20
- Balance: Furor Divinus card cost increased to 5 screws and 2 cores and influence effect to "All heroes draw 1 card(s) for every mana you gain"
- Balance: Ingenuity now is an Exhaust card
- Balance: Stimulate now is an Exhaust card
- Balance: Cook HP reduced to 120 (from 15) and Strength to 15 (from 20). Lowered difficulty of cauldron-spawned monsters
- Balance: Corrupted Arachnod HP reduced to 12 (from 15) and added Shift move action to the monster's algorithm
- Removed unnecessary block tooltip from Boomstick card
- Changed wording of Doomed endless modifier description
- Changed wording of Engage card description
- Potential fix to crashes after alt-tabbing
- Fixed Spider Gun influence wrong damage value (10 instead of 15)
- Fixed Pavise, Junk Mail, and Gauntlet cards not working properly with a large number of Screws
- Fixed a large number of Screws and Cores not displaying properly on cards
- Fixed auto-creating a Tinkerer character after joining a friend's invite even before unlocking it
- Fixed auto-created characters showing double HP and gems for other players
- Fixed problems with proper saving unlocked avatars
- Fixed Magnum Opus not counting as Contraption by Generalist achievements
- Fixed Arachnophobic endless modifier webbing only cards in hand and not in the whole deck
- Increased display time of companions' deck changes communication bubbles
