SAFE PUZZLE - IMPROVEMENTS/BUG FIXES

BUG THAT PREVENTED THE INSERT OF SOME NUMBERS FIXED:

Emergency patch release, due to a bug that caused some numbers not to be computed in the safe, preventing the completion of the puzzle and progression in the game. Apparently the bug only happened on some computers. The code has been improved so that these bugs no longer occur.

PUZZLE IMPROVEMENTS:

I added some "guide numbers" to the safe to make it easier to see the code the player is entering:



The book has been improved, giving the player more tips on how to approach the puzzle:

Other updates with fixes are coming, but I had to release this one urgently because it is a bug that was preventing some players from finishing the game.

Again, I hope this helps improve people's experience with the game!