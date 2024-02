Share · View all patches · Build 13455173 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 20:35:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey Survivors,

After a bit of a bumpy launch where Steam's download servers had a hiccup, making all of you stuck at exactly 92% download - we are now back in action!

Thank you for your patience, and for keeping us company on Discord with fun memes during a quite stressful time.

Now let's get back in the mines!

Rock and Stone!

The Funday Dwarves