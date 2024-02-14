MimiCries Official Launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 13455153 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

We are proud to launch the full version of MimiCries today!

It has been a long journey, but this milestone doesn't mark the end of the road for this game...

MimiCries will be receiving future updates, which will include the addition of alternative game ending routes!

We would like to thank all our supporters and those who have been checking out MimiCries up until now. We hope you are enjoying your experience with the game.

​Happy gaming and the best of luck for your survival...👻