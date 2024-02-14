 Skip to content

aerofly RC 10 - RC Flight Simulator update for 14 February 2024

aerofly RC 10 - Version 10.00.01.16 ( 2024-02-14 )

Share · View all patches · Build 13454960 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Experimental voicechat support ( Windows only for now )

