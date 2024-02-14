- Experimental voicechat support ( Windows only for now )
aerofly RC 10 - RC Flight Simulator update for 14 February 2024
aerofly RC 10 - Version 10.00.01.16 ( 2024-02-14 )
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2394351 Depot 2394351
- Loading history…
Depot 2394352 Depot 2394352
- Loading history…
Depot 2394356 Depot 2394356
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update