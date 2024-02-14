Sound Systems + Battle History

Thanks for the feedback on the game!

SOUND CONTROL

I have added a simple sound system to control the master volume, music, card drop loops and sound effects. It's still new and not every sound in the game has been configured yet, but will have another patch soon!

There are new SOUND buttons in the OPTIONS / PAUSE menu.

PATCH NOTES

Sound Controls / Save / Load added

Deck Builder UI improvements - larger / label / filter / messaging

Basic Battle History system added (I will be expanding on this system ASAP to include ability effects / more details)

Removed Early Access Cheats [let me know in the comments if anyone still wants them]

IN THE WORKS

Card Art - I'm experimenting more with the newer AI... it's very cool. If the game picks up and there is cashflow I will definitely hire an artist. I will add some game settings to select original dev art, AI generated 'art', or hopefully custom art!

Multiplayer Testing - I noticed that with multiplayer some abilities aren't functioning as they do in single player vs AI. It will take some time to debug - but if anyone can catch a multiplayer error and put in the forum it will help me know where to look to debug / test!

AI Opponent Improvements

Thanks for playing and let me know what you think of the recent QOL updates?