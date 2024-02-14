Version 1.0.1 is Now Live!

Last Hopeless Release Note
version 0.0.1
In this version release, the following changes were mainly made: UI, non-battle system, and resource system.
Many changes were made to items, buffs, humans, and zombies. Some changes were made to hit feedback, and many bugs were fixed.
- A detailed description and property of items and buffs were added. Now, when choosing from reinforcement, there is a detailed description.
- A powerboard system outside the main gameplay was added, which allows you to upgrade your character.
- A character select page was added, where you can select and manage new characters.
- A new Energy Cube resource was added, which is used outside the game.
- The Fellow system was restructured, allowing you to find and send Humans back to your spaceship during your adventure.
- The Fellow AI was restructured, making them more helpful and able to use limited items.
- You can now choose which Item will be enhanced for the single-target enhancer.
- Zombie abilities and equipment were reconstructed, and the boss's ability may be more deadly than that of normal zombies.
- Bosses can now drop treasure boxes immediately.
- All buffs were reconstructed, bugs were fixed, and most of them were balanced. More than 20 new buffs were added, and there are now about 220 buffs in total.
- All items were reconstructed, balanced, and the properties of weapons and protection were changed.
- The Resist Property was added to all creatures, making it harder for zombies and bosses to be controlled by Stun, Repel, Interupt, and other controlling effects.
- The zombie attack collision detection was rewritten to fix the bug where zombies could not implement damage.
- A flash hint for hits and hits was added, and a flash hint for protection hits was added.
- The HUD was restructured a little, and the current Item status UI was added to display current Health and max health.
- Some items for zombies, such as Bucket and SafetyCone, were removed from this version and will be added back when balancing zombie Generation.
- All melee weapons now grant +3HP when equipped for balance, and melee weapons were rebalanced. Some of them are still a little weak.
- Many basic bugs were fixed.
- Some camera bugs were fixed.
- A new Skrew Driver item was added.
These changes took much longer than I expected. I will later focus mainly on In-Game Balance, Map System, and Event System. After that, the whole main game play will be complete. I will also focus on some small improvements in Human and zombie designs. New Items, Buffs, Humans, and Zombies will be ready this year, but after I build up the main system.
There is a plan for super weapons. But I would like to build a solid and fun game play before that.
Tips for the new version:
- Human fellows can be rescued, and then you can use new characters.
- Open new pods for more characters.
- The powerboard can be upgraded.
- The Energy Cube Collection rate may be a little bit slow, and I will adjust it later.
- Some bosses may be too hard, be ready for the fight, and use the powerboard if you feel the enemy is too strong.
