GRIME update for 15 February 2024

Patch Notes 1.3.5

Patch Notes 1.3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and this is PROBABLY our final final GRIME patch. Fixing a few more things reported since the previous one:

  • Fixed a bug related to pullable platforms.
  • Fixed a bug related to the platforming challenge in Unformed desert.
  • Fixed an issue with Spike Traps sometimes damaging the player when not supposed to.
  • Starting a new NG+ cycle will no longer break the game on placing a new map marker.
  • The player will no longer stay invincible after defeating the Dreamborn Terror.
    -Added missing localization of NPC dialogue in [spoiler]Abandoned Opus[/spoiler].

Just like before, we will keep an eye out for major issues reported to us. As long as nothing significant pops up, this might be it from us for a while.

Join our discord if you want to chat with us and the rest of the community. There's also a dedicated bug report forum there!
https://discord.gg/grime

Thank you all for being here with us. Next time you'll hear news from us will likely be over on GRIME II's Steam page, so make sure you Wishlist -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2529790/GRIME_II/

Until then. :)

