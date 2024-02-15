Patch Notes 1.3.5

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and this is PROBABLY our final final GRIME patch. Fixing a few more things reported since the previous one:

Fixed a bug related to pullable platforms.

Fixed a bug related to the platforming challenge in Unformed desert.

Fixed an issue with Spike Traps sometimes damaging the player when not supposed to.

Starting a new NG+ cycle will no longer break the game on placing a new map marker.

The player will no longer stay invincible after defeating the Dreamborn Terror.

-Added missing localization of NPC dialogue in [spoiler]Abandoned Opus[/spoiler].

Just like before, we will keep an eye out for major issues reported to us. As long as nothing significant pops up, this might be it from us for a while.

Join our discord if you want to chat with us and the rest of the community. There's also a dedicated bug report forum there!

https://discord.gg/grime

Thank you all for being here with us. Next time you'll hear news from us will likely be over on GRIME II's Steam page, so make sure you Wishlist -

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2529790/GRIME_II/

Until then. :)