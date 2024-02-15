Patch Notes 1.3.5

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and this is PROBABLY our final final GRIME patch. Fixing a few more things reported since the previous one:
- Fixed a bug related to pullable platforms.
- Fixed a bug related to the platforming challenge in Unformed desert.
- Fixed an issue with Spike Traps sometimes damaging the player when not supposed to.
- Starting a new NG+ cycle will no longer break the game on placing a new map marker.
- The player will no longer stay invincible after defeating the Dreamborn Terror.
-Added missing localization of NPC dialogue in [spoiler]Abandoned Opus[/spoiler].
Just like before, we will keep an eye out for major issues reported to us. As long as nothing significant pops up, this might be it from us for a while.
Join our discord if you want to chat with us and the rest of the community. There's also a dedicated bug report forum there!
https://discord.gg/grime
Thank you all for being here with us. Next time you'll hear news from us will likely be over on GRIME II's Steam page, so make sure you Wishlist -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2529790/GRIME_II/
Until then. :)
Changed files in this update