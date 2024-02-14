Treasure Update Live Stream

Today, the developer will test the BETA version 'Treasure Update' on live stream.

In the meantime, you will be able to download & play it on BETA section (please look for 'TreasureUpdate')

Patch notes:

Fixed: UI issue on dialog screen.

Added: Warning on the first item slot assignment on heroes to explain that it will be bound and cannot be removed.

Balance: Loot quality balance is improved. Monster difficulty will be the same but you may find more magics.

Added: Item loot notification to in-game UI.

Fixed: Small rocks doesnt block the hero anymore.

Balance: Items can have abilities on them (also legendaries), but it was really difficult to drop them with an ability and/or legendary on it. Now you may find more items with abilities and legendaries.

I will keep updating the game with your criticisms.