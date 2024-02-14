 Skip to content

The Balls update for 14 February 2024

First major update

Build 13454672

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're thrilled to welcome you to our first major update since the game's launch! We're extremely happy to share with you some new additions and tweaks that we hope will improve your gaming experience.

What's Changed?

New Map: Western

Transport yourselves to a small town in the wild west.


New Map: Dungeon Castle

Face challenges on the medieval map – watch out not to drown!


Cubes Mechanic

We're introducing an exciting change to the building mechanic! Now, Cubes are explosive and will detonate as soon as an enemy approaches them!

Bug Fix

We've resolved an issue that prevented the game from launching on PCs with older graphics cards. Now, everyone should be able to enjoy the game without any obstacles.

Other Minor Graphical Improvements

We've implemented a series of graphical and optimization improvements to ensure smoother gameplay.

Thank you for supporting our game, more updates are coming soon. Oh, and before I forget, make sure to join our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/Jg8KySeUmX

