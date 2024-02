Share · View all patches · Build 13454652 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 13:46:09 UTC by Wendy

This patch does two things:

Fixes a bug in which animals didn't find food in troughs (for the fifty-elventh time, but it really seems to work now.)

Gets rid of a crash related to using searching functions for apparel or weapons.

Thanks for the reports everybody!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

EDIT: Added a few more fixes related to menus and UI-scaling.