战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 14 February 2024

Fix the update

Build 13454462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue of the amount of resources received by the logistics team
    2 Add the Year of the Dragon set and redeem code zqyxjy_990noaeinr_ajinrjo833vne
    3 Brutal passive effect adjustments
    4 Fixed the number of dungeon shop tools being displayed

