- Fixed the issue of the amount of resources received by the logistics team
2 Add the Year of the Dragon set and redeem code zqyxjy_990noaeinr_ajinrjo833vne
3 Brutal passive effect adjustments
4 Fixed the number of dungeon shop tools being displayed
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 14 February 2024
Fix the update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2646251 Depot 2646251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update