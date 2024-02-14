 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aseprite update for 14 February 2024

Aseprite v1.3.3 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13454433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Asepriters! Today we are releasing Aseprite v1.3.3 with several bug fixes and some improvements. You can check the release notes for more details.

What's new

New range for opacity and alpha values in percentage. Now you will see opacity values from 0% to 100%, and alpha values from 0 to 255 by default:

You can configure this from Edit > Preferences > Color > Alpha & Opacity:

Added support to follow subtags/repetitions instructions when exporting animations:

New button to reload palette presets:

Translations

New official translations included thanks to the help of several contributors:

This is (and will be) a work-in-progress in Weblate. Any kind of help will be greatly appreciated!

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 431731
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 431732
  • Loading history…
macOS Content Depot 431733
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Content Depot 431734
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Content Depot 431735
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Content Depot 431736
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Content Depot 431737
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link