Aseprite v1.3.3 released!

Hi Asepriters! Today we are releasing Aseprite v1.3.3 with several bug fixes and some improvements. You can check the release notes for more details.

What's new

New range for opacity and alpha values in percentage. Now you will see opacity values from 0% to 100%, and alpha values from 0 to 255 by default:

You can configure this from Edit > Preferences > Color > Alpha & Opacity:

Added support to follow subtags/repetitions instructions when exporting animations:

New button to reload palette presets:

Translations

New official translations included thanks to the help of several contributors:

This is (and will be) a work-in-progress in Weblate. Any kind of help will be greatly appreciated!