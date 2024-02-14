 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor update for 14 February 2024

Hotfix 0.2.134d

Share · View all patches · Build 13454426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And we already have a hotfix out!

Make sure you update the game to version 0.2.134d:

Improvements & Fixes

  • Added a button in settings where players can delete their save data if they want to start over from the beginning (this should also fix the issue where some players were soft locked and unable to start a dive)
  • Reduced movement speed of the fast red grunts
  • Added missing Kinetic tag to the Hurricane
  • Shard Diffractor and Breach Cutter now show stats in weapon details
  • Xp Gain from level up buffed to 6%, 9%, 12% and 18%

Rock & Stone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2321471 Depot 2321471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link