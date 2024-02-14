Hotfix 0.2.134d

And we already have a hotfix out!
Make sure you update the game to version 0.2.134d:
Improvements & Fixes
- Added a button in settings where players can delete their save data if they want to start over from the beginning (this should also fix the issue where some players were soft locked and unable to start a dive)
- Reduced movement speed of the fast red grunts
- Added missing Kinetic tag to the Hurricane
- Shard Diffractor and Breach Cutter now show stats in weapon details
- Xp Gain from level up buffed to 6%, 9%, 12% and 18%
Rock & Stone!
